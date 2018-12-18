(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said claims in the media that it has manipulated public documents about money-laundering investigations are incorrect.

An internal investigation by the financial regulator, in response to articles in Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, showed that it handled the documents the correct way, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The watchdog also said it welcomes that the Parliamentary Ombudsmen has initiated a preliminary review of SVD’s claims that it redacted parts of a report it provided to the newspaper.

