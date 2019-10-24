(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Sweden’s central bank is sticking to a plan to hike interest rates within months, as policy makers hope inflation will pick up despite a weaker labor market and a slower economy.

The outlook is uncertain but there are still grounds to expect the rate will rise to 0% by the end of the year, the bank said on Thursday. The comments followed a meeting at which policy makers kept the main repo rate at minus 0.25%, as predicted in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The krona strengthened as much as 0.7% against the euro, after the bank announced its latest rate decision.

Robert Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB AB, said the Riksbank “is bucking the global monetary easing trend with today’s pretty hawkish announcement.” The Riksbank appears to be “happy with the inflation levels, but maybe unhappy with SEK weakness. I welcome today’s decision -- we should move away from negative rates.”

Claes Mahlen, head of trading strategy at Svenska Handelsbanken AB, said this looks to be a case of “one and done,” meaning there’ll be no hikes after December. He pointed to the Riksbank’s repo path, which signals future rate moves. It’s a “remarkable shift,” suggesting unchanged rates until the end of 2022. “This is unexpected,” he said. “There needs to be a clear repricing at the front of the SEK curve, but less further out.”

The Riksbank acknowledged that the rocky economic outlook is forcing it to lower its rate outlook, once it returns its policy rate to 0%.

“As before, the forecast indicates that the interest rate will most probably be raised in December to zero percent. Uncertainty over the development of economic activity and inflation abroad and in Sweden is considerable, however. The forecast for the repo rate has therefore been revised downwards and indicates that the interest rate will be unchanged for a prolonged period after the expected rise in December,” the Riksbank said.

Governor Stefan Ingves has repeatedly sought to downplay signs of economic weakness in the lead-up to this week’s rate meeting. That’s proving increasingly difficult as the world’s major central banks respond to the threat of recession by clinging on to stimulus.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s labor market is showing clear signs of weakness as the manufacturing sector struggles. And Sweden’s reliance on exports, which make up about half the economy, has also left it particularly vulnerable to global trade tensions.

But economists have taken note of the Riksbank’s apparent desire to return to a more normal monetary policy stance after almost half a decade of negative rates, even if the economy doesn’t currently need more hikes.

Petr Krpata, chief EMEA strategist at ING Bank in London, said, “It appears that the board does want to leave the negative interest rate territory at almost any costs. And once back to zero, they can rest.”

On Thursday, the Riksbank said:

“After several years of strong economic activity and inflation close to the target of 2%, the Swedish economy is slowing down and the economic conditions are becoming more normal. In recent months, inflation has indeed fallen back, but this was expected and overall, the inflation prospects for the next year are unchanged.”

