(Bloomberg) -- Acting Prime Minister Stefan Lofven was given more time to find support for a viable coalition amid signs negotiations are about to start among several parties, the speaker of parliament said.

The Social Democratic leader will now need to report back on any progress by Friday, the second time the speaker extended the deadline.

“I’ve been informed that several parties are starting negotiations on the government issue,” speaker Andreas Norlen said in the statement. “I have therefore considered it reasonable to allow more time for these negotiations.”

Sweden has struggled to form a government after an inconclusive election almost three months ago that saw large gains for the nationalist Sweden Democrats.

