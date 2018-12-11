(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s speaker of parliament announced he will call for a prime minister vote on Social Democratic leader Stefan Lofven in attempt to break a deadlock three months after the nation’s inconclusive election.

Speaker Andreas Norlen, in a statement released late Tuesday, said that he will on Wednesday announce a vote that will take place on Friday.

The move comes as a surprise after coalition talks between Lofven and key opposition parties collapsed earlier this week. The Center Party on Monday rejected forming a government with the Social Democrats, dooming Lofven’s bid to extend his term for another four years.

The speaker has since been in talks with party leaders, but it’s unclear whether any progress has been made to mend differences.

A vote on Lofven would be the second after opposition leader Ulf Kristersson last month failed in his bid to secure a parliamentary majority. Sweden needs to hold four such votes before a new election can he held.

