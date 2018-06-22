(Bloomberg) -- It’s been two years since Zlatan Ibrahimovic played for Sweden but the goal machine is grabbing almost as much attention at the soccer World Cup as his compatriots battling it out in Russia.

The former national team captain is appearing in dozens of ad spots on Swedish TV for corporate backers including Samsung Electronics Co., drugstore chain Apoteket AB and his co-owned betting company Bethard Group Affiliates.

None are official sponsors of the World Cup or the Swedish squad. They are tapping into the hype around the prestigious competition by alluding to it, but not so directly that the competition’s marketing department cries foul.

The tactic is known as ambush marketing, in which companies use celebrities, themes or imagery to make audiences draw a connection to an event without having to pay an official fee to the organizers.

One Bethard spot has Ibrahimovic dressed up like a football fan in a yellow jersey that looks like an official one, but isn’t. In a Samsung ad, Ibrahimovic is in the pool when he gets a call on his Gear S3 watch from “Janne,” a clear reference to Swedish national team’s coach Janne Andersson. He doesn’t pick up.

“If you can produce a World Cup campaign without being an official sponsor to FIFA, the championship in Russia or the national team, why should you buy expensive rights?” said Magnus Berglund, a sponsorship and brand consultant.

Buses, Billboards

Ibrahimovic’s grinning face peered out from buses and billboards in the capital Stockholm this week. He popped up in three ad spots on Swedish TV that took up most of the commercial break during England’s clash with Tunisia on June 18 and his ads are splashed across Facebook, and YouTube.

“Today, there are so many platforms to advertise on that it’s easier to circumvent” official sponsor exclusivity, Berglund said in a telephone interview.

Ambush marketing is a constant challenge for organizations like FIFA, which receives almost all its income from the quadrennial World Cup. In the most predatory examples, companies use marketing to mislead consumers into believing that the advertiser is officially associated with an event.

As FIFA and the International Olympic Committee have become better at protecting the exclusivity of official sponsors, marketers have turned to more indirect forms of ambush, such as aligning promotions using imagery and themes to build a mental connection to an event without actually mentioning it.

World Cup sponsorship is big business. Vivo reportedly agreed to pay $450 million for a six-year deal that gives the Chinese smartphone maker the right to advertise at the Russia World Cup and the subsequent one in Qatar as well as other championship events.

No Resentment

At Sweden’s Football Association, there is no sign of resentment that Ibrahimovic is cashing in on the World Cup without breaking a sweat. Marketing and sales head Mikael Jiffer said the global star did fantastic things for Swedish soccer and was very loyal to the association while he was on the national team.

Now that he’s gone, Jiffer said, Ibrahimovic is free to take whatever work he likes and, as a world-class player and a great personality, Ibrahimovic naturally attracts a lot of brands.

“I think consumers can see the difference that he is doing this as a private individual while our players are representing the national team,” Jiffer said.

However, Jiffer said it was unfortunate that large Swedish and international companies were piggybacking off the official team’s brand. Sweden’s state-owned gambling company AB Svenska Spel, a big sponsor of the World Cup squad, is under assault from Ibrahimovic’s Bethard which was established in 2014.

Jiffer played down any potential damage.

“Svenska Spel has sponsored us since 1934,” Jiffer said. “Everybody knows they’re a big sponsor of Swedish football. I don’t think that it harms us much that Zlatan is engaged in Bethard’s marketing activities.”

Representatives for Bethard, Samsung and Apoteket declined to comment for this story. Emails sent to Ibrahimovic and his agent were not immediately answered.

The tattooed star’s ambush marketing hasn’t even stopped him getting official sponsorship cash, with Visa Inc. picking him as the face for its global marketing campaign in a series of ads that feature the 6 foot 5 inch athlete’s “return” to the tournament for the first time since 2006 in Germany. Sweden failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in 2010 and 2014, despite Ibrahimovic’s best efforts.

