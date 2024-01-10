(Bloomberg) -- Swedish streaming service Viaplay Group AB has stepped back from the brink of bankruptcy after getting approval for a rescue plan that will leave existing shareholders holding stock that is near worthless.

Viaplay, which owns rights to sports broadcasting in the Nordic region, Netherlands and the Baltics, will see Vivendi SE-owned Canal+ and Czech investment firm PPF Group take a combined 58.6% stake in the group as part of the recapitalization.

The development comes after an extraordinary meeting in Stockholm on Wednesday approved a directed share issue of 3.1 billion Swedish kronor ($302 million) by the two owners.

There will also be a broader rights issue of about 900 million kronor with the subscription price across all tranches set at only 1 krona per share, according to a statement. On Tuesday, bondholders also approved a plan to write down their holdings in return for equity.

The statement didn’t mention any participation by Schibsted ASA, which in September bought a 10% stake in the struggling streamer, making it the second largest owner.

Stockholm-based Viaplay has been on the ropes since the summer when its share price went into freefall amid a series of slashed guidance targets and the resignation of its chief executive officer. The company saw an aggressive strategy of international expansion unravel amid poor performance in advertising and its streaming operations.

The shares, which have fallen 98% since the peak in August 2021, rose as much as 14% on Wednesday to 5 kronor apiece, which is comfortably above the subscription price.

“The company has said it has essentially no equity value, but with the rescue deal given the green light and notable industry investors committed to the directed share issue, some appear to be betting on Viaplay having a viable and more optimistic future,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tom Ward said in emailed comments.

