Swedish Unemployment Rises as More People Join the Labor Market

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s unemployment levels rose again in February as more people joined the labor force.

The seasonally-adjusted rate came in at 6.2 percent, up from January’s reading of 6 percent, Statistics Sweden said on Thursday. The data was in line with estimates by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

Statistics Sweden said the number of people in the labor force increased by 75,000 people in February compared with the same period last year, while the number of employed persons increased by 54,000.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s government faces pressure from two centrist allies to ease labor market regulations. The IMF says Sweden should find ways of boosting employment levels among low-skilled workers and immigrants.

Thursday’s data offers mixed signals about the strength of the economy and comes on the back of recent data indicating a slowdown in the Nordic region’s largest economy. Consumer confidence is near a six-year low amid a drop in housing prices and turbulent equities markets.

The central bank aims to end negative rates by the end of the year, but weaker-than-expected inflation continues to cast doubts over such plans.

What Economists Say

Michael Grahn at Danske Bank said the February figures show that the “Swedish labor market still looks fine. The unemployment rate is probably bottoming out though,” he said, with employment growth appearing to slow, both in terms of number of people and working hours.”

Swedbank economist Knut Hallberg described the data as disappointing. “Unemployment slightly higher and employment growth lower than expected. But January and February taken together more or less in line with Riksbank’s forecast,” he said.

