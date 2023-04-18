(Bloomberg) -- The Absolut Company, the Swedish maker of Absolut Vodka, has stopped all exports of its branded liquor to Russia with immediate effect following a consumer backlash.

The drinks manufacturer’s parent Pernod Ricard SA said earlier this month that product shipments to Russia had resumed, which sparked an outcry in Sweden because of the invasion of Ukraine.

“The reaction over the recent days is clearly reflective of the role Absolut plays for its extended community in Sweden,” Absolut Company Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Durroux said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Acknowledging also the duty of care towards our employees and partners, we cannot expose them to massive criticism in all forms,” Durroux said.

