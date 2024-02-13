(Bloomberg) -- Swedish women saw their domestic stock portfolios outperform those of men by almost 50% last year, according to a data compiled by Euroclear Sweden on retail investors’ holdings.

Women generated an average return of 15.1% on their holdings, compared with 10.3% for men, Euroclear said in a statement on Tuesday. Men have tended to outperform since Euroclear started tracking the data in 2016, with the shift now explained in part by women’s faster growing numbers.

“Women to a higher degree prefer more established firms compared to men, who are more likely to prefer younger tech firms,” said the company, which acts as Sweden’s central securities depository.

The findings are in line with research that shows women investors, both on retail and institutional levels, are more risk-averse than men. Other research has also indicated that companies run by women outperform those managed by men.

