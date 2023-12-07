(Bloomberg) -- When it comes to retail investing in Sweden’s equities market this year female stock pickers are outperforming their male counterparts, according to data compiled by Euroclear Sweden.

While portfolios run by women increased by 1.9% in value in the first three quarters of 2023, men’s dropped by 2%, the securities services company said in a statement. It’s the first time the results have diverged meaningfully since Euroclear started collecting the data in 2016.

“We see that women’s strategy of investing in large-cap companies has been successful during the period,” Annelie Lindahl, Chief Business Officer Issuers at Euroclear Sweden, said. “The men, on the other hand, have ownership in companies spread over several lists.”

Of the 100 firms with most investors, gaming firm Starbreeze AB (down 61% year-to-date), electrical equipment producer Plejd AB (-35%) and serial acquirer Storskogen Group (up 13%) had the biggest concentration of male investors. The companies with the largest relative female ownership were retailer H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB (+51%), consultancy firm Sweco AB (+30%) and packaging producer Billerud Aktiebolag (-16%).

