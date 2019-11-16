(Bloomberg) -- It was sweet revenge for “Jeopardy” contestant James Holzhauer.

The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas who won more than $2.5 million on the game show last summer beat the Chicago librarian who ended his 32-game winning streak back in June.

The rematch took place in the show’s “Tournament of Champions,” which began Thursday with Holzhauer winning big over Emma Boettcher to lead by almost $23,00

0 going into Friday’s second game. Boettcher fought back but Holzhauer had enough in the bank to take the title.

The final clue: “A dispute over Etorofu, Habomai, Kunashiri & Shikotan has kept these 2 countries from ever signing a WWII peace treaty.”

The right answer was, “Who are Japan and Russia?”

“Luckily, it was a question about Japan, and my Granny can rest easy knowing that I haven’t forgotten my heritage,” Holzhauer told ESPN.

Boettcher also answered correctly, but it wouldn’t have made any difference what she gambled on the final play because Holzhauer was already too far ahead. His two-day tally of $76,923 bested her $65,000 -- he took home the grand prize of $250,000, while Boettcher got $100,000. Francois Barcomb, a high school physics teacher, was third, winning $50,000.

Holzhauer’s won $2.7 million during his stint on the show, the third most behind Brad Rutter’s $4.7 million and Ken Jennings at $3.4 million.

To contact the reporter on this story: Hailey Waller in New York at hwaller@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Matthew G. Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.