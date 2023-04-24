(Bloomberg) -- Sweetgreen Inc. is launching a paid loyalty program that will give fans discounts and access to salad-themed merchandise.

The chain is offering a $10-per-month membership that gives subscribers $3 off daily orders, delivery perks and access to new merchandise. There is also a free loyalty program that offers customers the ability to earn rewards and menu exclusives, the company said.

The initiative is the latest effort to boost growth after Sweetgreen issued weaker-than-expected sales targets earlier this year and projected a slowdown in new restaurant openings. The company, a staple of the office lunch crowd, has also taken a hit as people work from home more than they did before the pandemic.

Sweetgreen tested several loyalty programs over the past year, finding customers wanted new ways to earn discounts and access “lifestyle-driven experiences with the brand,” according to a statement Monday.

The shares rose 2.1% at 9:56 a.m. in New York. Sweetgreen is slated to report first-quarter results on May 4.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.