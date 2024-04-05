(Bloomberg) -- Sweetgreen Inc.’s robotic kitchen ambitions are firing up Wall Street and helping to draw investors back to the trendy salad chain.

The stock has soared 125% to begin the year, while notching its best quarter ever and outperforming restaurant peers and even artificial intelligence darling Nvidia Corp. Optimism was in full-force in March after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue that came in ahead of expectations — its first beat in two years — and gave investors a closer look at its system that automates most of a customized salad bowl’s assembly, the Infinite Kitchen.

The peek at the technology has helped spur a rebound for Sweetgreen, which has yet to recapture the dizzying heights of its November 2021 debut. The Los Angeles-based company has struggled to meet analysts’ expectations since its initial public offering as inflation crimped spending and white-collar workers dragged their feet on returning to the office full time.

The Infinite Kitchen technology — which Sweetgreen acquired through the purchase of robotics company Spyce in 2021 — promises to be “game changing” for the company’s margins, according to William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia. And now investors are finally returning to the stock after it fell off their radars following a string of disappointing results, she said.

“Small-cap investors that are looking for growth are definitely paying more attention to Sweetgreen,” said Zackfia, who rates the stock outperform. “And it doesn’t feel like we’re close to that being over at this point.”

Read More: Sweetgreen Tests Robots to Make Sad Desk Salads More Efficiently

Zackfia sees the Infinite Kitchen’s improvements to speed and accuracy — two of customers’ most common gripes — leading to higher sales.

Sweetgreen has two restaurants running with the automated salad bar, one in the Chicago suburb of Naperville and the other in Huntington Beach, California. This year, the company plans to open seven more restaurants with the system — which costs about $450,000 to $550,000 more than a standard build — and renovate another three to four large urban locations. That could be a boon as restaurant chains battle rising labor costs.

“If there’s an acceleration in the deployment and retrofits of the existing store base, that would certainly be viewed as a positive,” Jon Tower, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., said in an interview. Sweetgreen has said that the Infinite Kitchen technology automates about 70% of a bowl’s assembly, and putting together a salad accounts for roughly half of its labor needs.

Company executives projected during the last earnings call that margins at Infinite Kitchen restaurants will be at least 700 basis points ahead of its traditional locations. Average checks were also running about 10% higher than usual, driven by kiosk ordering, though management said it was still studying how the system would impact sales.

The outlook for margin improvements, as well as sales drivers like its protein plates launched in the fourth quarter, has turned Oppenheimer & Co. more bullish on Sweetgreen. Analyst Brian Bittner doubled his price target for shares to a Street-high of $34 this week and reiterated that Sweetgreen is one of his top picks for the year. He was also positive on Sweetgreen’s target of reaching profitability on an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization-basis in 2024.

Even after the surge, the stock remains cheaper than some of its high-growth peers, at least by one measure. The salad chain has an enterprise value to forward sales multiple of about 4 times, trailing Cava Group Inc. at about 8 times and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. at roughly 7 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Still, the deployment is in the early stages and Sweetgreen’s market value remains about half of a late 2021 peak reached just a day after its public trading debut. Shares edged higher by 0.6% this week, extending Sweetgreen’s streak of gains to a sixth straight week.

Citi’s Tower, who has a neutral rating on shares, wants to see a few more quarters of strong earnings and traffic trends before turning more positive. He’s cautious as large initiatives like the Infinite Kitchen expansion rarely roll out without any hiccups. Issues like not having enough equipment or not being able to deploy robotic devices in a timely manner across its restaurants could arise.

“I understand the promise, I just don’t know if I can fully underwrite it yet,” Tower said.

--With assistance from Shelby Knowles.

(Updates stock moves throughout and charts.)

