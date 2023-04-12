(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ surprised the oil market with a shock production cut earlier this month but data on global inventories show one reason why the group chose to curb output. Stockpiles in OECD nations swelled by almost 130 million barrels from the start of 2022 to February this year, according to figures from consultant OilX. The expansion was spurred in part by releases from government reserves over the course of last year, which have since slowed, the statistics show.

