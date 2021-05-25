Quebec Economic Development Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is cautioning a full reopening of large indoor venues will take some time as the province moves to ease lockdown restrictions.

In a broadcast interview Tuesday, Fitzgibbon said the province will closely monitor how the situation at live events unfolds as large indoor venues are partially opened to the public this Friday.

“We’ll be watching the behaviour of people,” he said. “The Bell Centre is going to [allow in up to 2,500 people] if I’m not mistaken out of 20,000, so it’s going to be kind of strange, but at the same time we have to do that. The same thing on shows; we won’t get 3,000 in a tent to watch Cirque du Soleil, for example. It ain’t going to happen.”

The province will be allowing large theatres and arenas to accommodate up to 2,500 spectators – just in time for Montreal Canadiens fans to watch their team play against the Toronto Maple Leafs live, should the playoff series go to a game six this Saturday.

The move is part of a broader easing of restrictions in Quebec. The province-wide curfew will be lifted this Friday, and travel between regions of Quebec will also allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people and eating on patios and decks outside restaurants will be permitted as well.

Fitzgibbon said there’s some momentum towards reopening across Canada, even as some provinces continue to lag behind on the road to recovery.

“Some provinces have some issues right now, but they’re going to correct themselves,” he said.

“We’ve all learned. We’ve made some mistakes as governments; we’ve made some good things. The premiers are talking on a weekly basis… so I’m confident that as a group we’ll emerge out of this strong.”