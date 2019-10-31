(Bloomberg) -- U.S. protein markets had largely been isolated from repercussions of the deadly swine fever that’s wiping out hog herds in Asia, largely due to trade barriers that stifled exports. Now, there are signs that’s changing.

As pork supplies plummet in China, the world’s top consumer, the nation is desperate for meat and ramping up imports. As a result, it’s becoming harder to set longer-term protein contracts amid concerns over market volatility and changing trade flows, according to Jayson Penn, chief executive officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., the No. 2 U.S. chicken producer.

For example, U.S. imports of Australian beef trim are slowing down, affecting hamburger markets, Penn said on a call with analysts to discuss third-quarter earnings. While major fast food restaurant chains are looking for beef contracts, “there are not many sellers willing to forward price,” he said.

The same goes for chicken. Contracting season is moving slower for Pilgrim’s Pride, Penn said, as the company is “cautiously optimistic” that prices will be higher in the next 30 to 60 days.

Pilgrim’s has also seen the price of leg quarters rise over the past week, executives on the call said. The chicken cut is processed for domestic consumption, but is also a hot item for export.

China has said it’s poised to lift a ban on U.S. poultry as part of a partial trade deal between Washington and Beijing. If that happens, American chicken shipments to the Asian nation may top 2014 levels, Penn said. The company sent 200 million pounds (about 90,700 metric tons) to China back then. While chicken feet are the major cut that’s exported, leg quarters and even chicken breast, due to current depressed prices, may also see some demand, he said.

