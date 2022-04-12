(Bloomberg) -- Get your golf putters out and put your party hats on. In June, London-based Swingers will introduce New York to its alcohol- and music-fueled mini-golf experience, which it dubs “crazy golf.” The 23,000-square-foot club, located below the upcoming Virgin Hotel in Manhattan’s increasingly busy NoMad ’hood, will be open to adults at least 21 years old. (The two British brands are not affiliated.)

You’ll know you’ve arrived when you see the golf ball chandelier and photographs of such celebrities as Kim Kardashian and RuPaul in action on various courses. Down a flight of stairs, the space unfolds as a series of three 9-hole courses and six bar areas with names like the Greenhouse and the Clubhouse. There are white picket fences, leaf-covered trees, a white rose tunnel—all faux, of course—and wall-sized videos of bucolic scenes such as hot air balloons aloft. Holes on the courses are hidden in hills and beyond swinging pendulums.

This is an experience that cries out for a frozen cocktail accompaniment. For that, “caddies” in checkered pants and collage-decorated polo shirts check in guests and then bring drinks they’ve ordered via their phones as they progress through a course. A DJ booth in the center pumps out funk, soul, and disco.

“It’s a vibe,” says co-founder and co-Chief Executive Officer Matt Grech-Smith, who adds that it’s common to see celebratory—and singular—dances on the course. (Another common sight, he says: “Guys coming in and taking it too seriously, lining up their shots. And in the meantime, their girlfriend scores a hole-in-one.”)

The space holds up to 525 crazy golf enthusiasts, and infinite possibilities for corporate event planners around the tri-state area.

The cost for customers to play nine holes will be $26 during peak hours and $22 off-peak; reservations are available, but not necessary. Buyout prices will vary, but expect a 300-person takeover of the Clubhouse to cost more than $30,000 with drinks and food.

Part of the Swingers’s formula is to tap local food vendors with cult followings to cater each venue. In New York, the purveyors will be Sauce Pizzeria, makers of thin-crusted pies and slices; cheeseburger pita specialist Miznon; and Fonda, the Brooklyn-based taco maker. Mah Ze Dahr Bakery will sell its popular sweets.

The cocktails at Swingers range from such drinks as Take Flight, a variation on the classic, gin-based Aviation (with maraschino liqueur, lemon juice, and crème de violette) created specifically for the NoMad location. Options served companywide include frozen Dark & Stormy and the XXX Martini that mixes vodka, passion fruit juice, and sparkling wine. Prices range from $14 to $17.

The U.S. expansion comes in the midst of a golf renaissance: More than 82.5 million rounds of golf were played in 2021. The NoMad space cost $12 million to develop, according to Edmund Spencer, senior vice president of real estate at the Institute of Competitive Socialising, the parent company of Swingers.

The first Swingers opened in 2015 as a pop-up in a Shoreditch warehouse in London as “the experience economy was starting to take off,” says Grech-Smith. “We thought, ‘What if you could play mini-golf but with cocktails and good food?’” Demand was sufficient to crash the website and spur creation of a permanent home in the City of London. In its first year, the company took in £10 million ($13 million) in revenue. In 2018, a second venue opened in London's West End, and a third opened last year in Washington.

Next up is to expand Swingers West End in May with an additional golf course and a 2,500-square-foot terrace. In 2023, a second Swingers will open in Washington’s Navy Yard. Grech-Smith projects that by the end of 2025, Swingers will have 17 sites, with revenue exceeding $220 million.

The challenge for Swingers is to create courses in a timely manner for city residents eager to play golf with a DJ in the background and cocktails on demand. It’s not easy to find large indoor spaces convenient to the millennial crowds needed to pack them, let alone to convert the spaces. Grech-Smith and Simmonds have been scouting New York real estate since 2016. (The pandemic slowed development.) As much as cities like Miami may seem like prime venues for Swingers, the soonest anyone will be hanging out at Austin Swingers in Texas will be 2023.

“We’re definitely eyes-peeled for a great site in Brooklyn [N.Y.], probably in Williamsburg,” says Spencer.

