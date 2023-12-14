(Bloomberg) -- Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG said it will seek to diversify its product offerings as part of an updated strategy, following the takeover bid led by French billionaire Xavier Niel.

The Zurich-based firm said it expects an underlying loss before tax of between 45 million Swiss francs and 50 million Swiss francs for 2023, according to a statement on Thursday. A share buyback program for up to three million shares will run from Dec. 15 until Jan 17,2024, the company said.

GAM is seeking to rebuild its business after multiple years of declining assets under management and, most recently, a failed takeover bid by Liontrust Asset Management Plc. Niel’s NewGAMe SA investor group has secured fresh funding and installed a new management team, with Elmar Zumbuehl as Chief Executive Officer.

Read More: GAM Holders Approve Management Team, Reject Capital Plan

GAM will “enter into new partnerships in alternatives and complete the sale of the third-party Fund Management Services business,” it said in the statement. The firm will move into new investment product areas and build the wealth management offering, it said.

In October, GAM said assets under management in the three months through September slipped to 64.9 billion francs compared with 68 billion at the end of June.

Read More: GAM Enters Talks With Billionaire Niel as Liontrust Bid Ends

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.