(Bloomberg) -- GAM Holding AG is suspending redemptions on a group of funds that invest in products sourced by Greensill Capital, following Credit Suisse Group AG in reducing ties to Australian financier Lex Greensill’s firm.

The Swiss asset manager will announce the suspension as soon as Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. The funds are co-managed with Greensill.

