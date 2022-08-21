(Bloomberg) -- A Swiss banker was fined 3,000 francs ($3,128) for importing a large quantity of the debunked Covid-19 treatment and horse deworming medicine ivermectin, newspaper SonntagsBlick reported.

Swissmedic, Switzerland’s Agency for Therapeutic Products, convicted the Zurich resident of illegally importing 2,500 tablets bought online from India, the paper said, citing a copy of the ruling.

The man, who wasn’t identified, said that he had “read a great deal about the positive effects” of using the pills, according to SonntagsBlick.

The anti-parasitic drug, not approved to be used by humans in Switzerland, was one of scores of unproven treatments that came to prominence during the pandemic. A large study conducted last year by scientists in Brazil and published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that ivermectin was ineffective in keeping patients out of the hospital.

