(Bloomberg) -- A former Coutts & Co. banker was found guilty of failing to flag money-laundering concerns related to a $700 million transfer into an account controlled by Low Taek Jho, the alleged mastermind behind the 1MDB scandal.

The man, who was only identified as A., was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($55,000) by the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in a ruling Friday.

“There were numerous signs that there were serious indications of money laundering, which grew over time,” the court said in a statement. “Despite being aware of these well-founded suspicions, A. left the communication” to regulatory officials “until the moment he left the bank.”

