(Bloomberg) -- Banks in Switzerland stopped seeking easy currency-trading profits using an emergency dollar swap facility provided by the Federal Reserve, a week after seeking the most funds since 2008.

In Wednesday’s auction held at the Swiss National Bank, no cash was taken up. A week ago, 17 banks were allocated $11.09 billion, the biggest amount sought in a single operation since the Global Financial Crisis.

With no stress signs flaring in the Swiss financial system, the increased appetite for dollars was probably a money-making play by smaller banks. The cost of borrowing the US currency via the facility and swapping that into francs was lower than the profit to be made from investing the liquidity, even if participants parked it at the SNB itself.

Given that the swap line was established in 2007 as crisis conditions took hold to ensure secure access to dollar liquidity, it wasn’t unlikely that Swiss officials would clamp down on this.

“I would expect the SNB to take steps against this,” Alessandro Bee, an economist at UBS, said before the operation. “If Swiss banks use an emergency facility to make money, that puts the SNB in a bad light in America.”

A SNB spokesperson declined to comment before the release of the data.

