(Bloomberg) -- Italian financial police are demanding Swiss banks disclose the names of bankers working in Italy, setting up a potential clash with regulators after UBS Group AG was hit with a record fine by French authorities.

The Guardia di Finanza has sent a letter to Swiss lenders asking for a list of all their Italian units, data on local relationship managers, as well as an explanation of how Italian clients’ assets are managed. The questionnaire, seen by Bloomberg, doesn’t specify which banks it has been sent to.

Italian authorities sent the letter in January as part of a effort to crack down on Swiss banks in the country. The questionnaire was sent three weeks before a French court ordered UBS to pay more than $5 billion for helping French clients to launder their hidden assets.

A spokesman for the Swiss Bankers’ Association said it’s aware of Italy’s requests and has given guidance in cooperation with Swiss authorities to its members on how to respond. UBS, which is appealing the French fine, referred calls to the association.

A spokesman for the Guardia di Finanza declined to comment. The questionnaire was also sent to banks in Monaco and Liechtenstein, according to two people familiar with the probe.

While the motivation behind the crackdown is to ensure Swiss banks pay Italian taxes, the data could be passed on to prosecutors, says Paolo Bernasconi, a lawyer in Lugano, Switzerland. The Guardia di Finanza also ratcheted up pressure by demanding a response within 20 days of sending the questionnaire at the end of January.

“Could a lack of response be considered as an indication of an infraction, leading to the opening of fiscal proceedings, or even criminal proceedings?” says Bernasconi, a former Ticino state attorney.

Italian prosecutors have demonstrated their willingness to pursue Swiss bankers they believe have broken the law. As many as 18 managers at Switzerland’s PKB Privatbank AG are under investigation for allegedly helping clients hide 409 million euros ($463 million) from tax authorities, according to local media reports. A spokesperson for Lugano-based PKB wasn’t immediately available to comment.

