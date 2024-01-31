(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Swiss stock exchange said the company must invest to stay competitive and he expects to do a sizeable acquisition in the coming years.

“I would be disappointed if in the next three years we don’t acquire something of size,” SIX Group AG Chief Executive Officer Jos Dijsselhof said in an interview. “It doesn’t have to be within the next 12 months.”

SIX already owns Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles SA, the operator of Spain’s stock exchange. This month, it was reported to be considering a bid for Allfunds Group Plc. Last year, Bloomberg reported that Allfunds was working with advisers on a strategic review that could lead to a sale.

The fund distribution company has attracted attention before, including from Deutsche Boerse in 2020 and Euronext NV just last year.

Dijsselhof declined to comment on specific possible targets, but added: “We are a company who is willing and is known now to acquire businesses,” citing the acquisition of a majority stake in Bolsas.

“When we look at inorganic growth, it needs to add to our product mix in a positive sense,” he said. “In terms of margin, in terms of diversification, and perhaps less reliant on macro economic situation or trading volumes.

Trading Volumes

In the past three years, European markets have seen relatively flat volumes due to fragmentation of trading venues and liquidity dilution. As a result, SIX’s stock exchange business is “not doing so well,” said Dijsselhof, adding it will probably report lower revenue when it publishes 2023 figures in March.

On the contrary, SIX’s data and local payments businesses are performing a lot better, and the latter has grown about 40% in the past three to four years, according to the CEO.

To finance any acquisition, Dijsselhof said he might consider partnering up. But he added the company is healthy and has enough cash to do it alone — depending on the size.

“We also have our Worldline stake, which we could even put into play if something like this would even be more strategic,” he said. SIX’s holding in the French payments company is worth about 376 million euros ($407 million). In November, SIX said it remains a “strategic investment” and is “important to us.”

