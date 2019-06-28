(Bloomberg) -- Blame it (at least in part) on Brexit.

In an unprecedented move, Switzerland said Thursday it will block trading of its shares in the EU starting July 1 and put in place measures to offset a loss of liquidity. The decision came shortly after the European Commission said it wouldn’t extend recognition of the country’s stock exchange beyond the end of this month, citing the lack of progress on a political pact.

Mired in a standoff with London over the U.K.’s exit from the bloc, EU officials are making an example of Switzerland for fear of jeopardizing their position with British politicians, many of whom want to renegotiate Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit agreement.

The commission “wants to avoid sending the wrong signal to London by giving in to Switzerland,” UBS AG Chief Investment Officer for Switzerland Daniel Kalt wrote in a note to clients this week.

Brussels declined Bern’s request to reopen talks on contentious points in a bilateral treaty designed to streamline relations. For their part, the Swiss -- preparing for parliamentary elections in October -- refused to back an accord that remains deeply unpopular at home.

Sticking Points

While the Swiss have said ironing out issues including wage protection, state subsidies and immigration is a condition for their signing on, the EU used Switzerland’s stock market as a bargaining chip.

As matters stand, Friday is the last trading day for equities before recognition under EU equivalence rules expires. Without the Swiss countermeasures, EU investors would have lost access to the country’s stock exchanges.

“It’s an understandable political lever by the EU,” said Reto Foellmi, a professor of economics at the University of St. Gallen. “On a technical level, there’s no reason the Swiss stock exchange shouldn’t be equivalent.”

London-based trading venues run by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, UBS Group AG, Aquis Exchange Plc and Cboe Global Markets Inc. have warned clients they will have to exclude securities from Swiss issuers. About one-third of trading in such shares currently takes place within the EU, and the rest in Switzerland. The majority of the activity in Swiss shares on SIX, Switzerland’s main stock exchange, is generated by traders in the EU.

Swiss-listed drugmaker Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA was the first company to take action, announcing plans for an additional listing in Germany to ensure liquidity for investors and citing the political standoff. Others may weigh similar actions.

Earlier this month, the Swiss government seemed optimistic about a deal, saying it expected the EU would extend equivalence after it backed the so-called framework agreement in principle and only wanted clarification on outstanding issues. That didn’t work out.

The EU deal is designed to replace a complicated mix of 120 treaties governing ties between the two, but it’s unpopular with the Swiss public after running into an alliance of euro-skeptics on the right and trade unionists on the left.

Swiss Countermeasures

The commission said Thursday that its “door remains open to conclude the agreement” before the close of the current executive body’s mandate in October.

Under countermeasures announced by the government, it would ban the trading of Swiss-registered firms in the EU, re-routing flows back to Switzerland. Because of a legal loophole, EU traders would then be allowed to trade Swiss shares in Switzerland again, even without the equivalence recognition.

The EU said Thursday that the countermeasures have “caused uncertainty” in markets about how exactly they would work. The commission said it’s up to trading venues to decide how to adjust their operations. “We would anticipate most EU exchanges and trading facilities that currently offer trading in Swiss shares to comply with the Swiss countermeasures,” it said.

While analysts agree the immediate impact of the Swiss plan should be manageable, in the longer term it could cause trouble.

“While the long-term consequences are difficult to assess right now, in a general manner this kind of situation would be a negative factor for the attractiveness of the Swiss capital market,” said Fabien Bruegger, a trader at Banque Cantonale Vaudoise.

