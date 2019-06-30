(Bloomberg) -- Stocks from Nestle to Swatch Group will trade under new rules after Switzerland put never-before-tested provisions to safeguard liquidity into place following a showdown with the European Union that has implications for Brexit.

The opening bell for Europe’s fourth-largest share market rings at 9 a.m. on Monday in Zurich. Investors, who’ve had to revise their game plan and reroute trades after the Swiss bourse lost recognition EU rules, will be on the lookout for price distortions or shortage of liquidity.

“In terms of impact for Swiss companies and financial institutions -- this is not clear,” said Scott Evans, a researcher at London Business School. “This also sends a very clear message to the U.K. regarding equivalence in the post Brexit period -- which so far has been viewed by the Brexiteers and the current U.K. government as a given.”

The government responded to the looming loss of so-called equivalence for its exchanges under MiFID II on June 30 by taking the unprecedented step of banning trading in Swiss shares within the bloc. That’s intended to force flows back into Switzerland.

The origins of the stock trading ban lie in a dispute between Bern and Brussels over an umbrella agreement to streamline political ties. Much as with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, the EU has declined to re-open talks about several provisions in the treaty that are unpopular in Switzerland and used its stock market as a bargaining chip.

That’s possible because under MiFID II, if a stock is regularly traded on an EU-regulated platform, the bloc’s investment firms must transact all their dealing there or on a foreign venue deemed equivalent.

Under EU equivalence, about a third of trading in Swiss shares took place in the EU.

While buying and selling most stocks probably won’t be an issue with equivalence lapsed and the Swiss government’s countermeasure in force, trading in shares that have a dual listing in EU markets -- such as engineering company ABB Ltd. or cement maker LafargeHolcim Ltd. -- could prove tricky.

Not complying with the new rules on trading in Switzerland is a criminal offense, and U.K.-based trading venues run by companies including Cboe Global Markets Inc. and London Stock Exchange Group Plc, where most of the EU trading of Swiss shares takes place, have already told clients that they will exclude securities from Swiss issuers.

There’s also the possibility of some trading disappearing into off-exchange venues that allow for less transparency although transaction costs are higher there.

And as SIX Swiss Exchange Chairman Romeo Lacher noted last year, even if all trades are successfully redirected to Switzerland, investors could suffer from reduced competition among marketplaces.

--With assistance from Albertina Torsoli.

To contact the reporters on this story: Catherine Bosley in Zurich at cbosley1@bloomberg.net;Alexander Weber in Brussels at aweber45@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jan Dahinten at jdahinten@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.