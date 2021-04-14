(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland will allow theaters, cinemas and outdoor dining at restaurants to open from Monday, pursuing once again a more liberal course than many of its neighbors.

While facilities will be subject to capacity limitations, the move stands in contrast to France, where officials have responded to an increase in Covid-19 infections by doubling down on restrictions.

“The government is aware of the risks of this opening step,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. “In its assessment the government has also considered the social and economic impact of the measures, especially on youths and young adults.”

Outdoor events will be limited to 100 people, while indoors at cinemas or concerts the maximum is 50.

