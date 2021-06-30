(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland selected Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 warplanes for a 5 billion Swiss franc ($5.5 billion) defense order, choosing the model over rivals from Dassault Aviation SA, Boeing Co. and Eurofighter.

The U.S. jets were “by far” the least expensive and nudged out competitors on technical grounds, thanks to their ease of operation and superior systems for detecting aerial threats. The Swiss government also said it was spending 2 billion francs on Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s Patriot aerial defense system.

The government “is confident that these two systems are the most suitable for protecting the Swiss population from air threats in the future,” it said in a statement. The parliament needs to approve the purchase of the 36 jets and Raytheon systems.

The Swiss announcement is the latest in a years-long saga to acquire new fighter jets, with voters in the neutral country rejecting Saab’s Gripen in a 2014 referendum. Defense Minister Viola Amherd pushed for the overhaul due to the need to retire current aircraft. She only managed to get a green light from the public for the procurement by a very thin margin last year.

Buying new jets is controversial in Switzerland, where the government says they are needed for safety and for tasks like patrolling the skies during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Critics object to the high costs and say new planes won’t help Switzerland in the face of novel threats like cyberattacks.

Opponents also don’t need to throw in the towel quite yet: they can still trigger a further referendum on the purchase.

