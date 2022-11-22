(Bloomberg) -- Holiday travelers with a tooth for the expensive might want to go to Lucerne in Switzerland this year -- the Christmas market of the lakeside city offers what its maker claims to be the world’s most expensive hot dog.

While regular consumers throughout the world see their disposable incomes dwindle with inflation, the Swiss can still enjoy a sausage of Japanese Kobe beef in a saffron-flavored bun, topped with Alba white truffle, foam of French champagne, chocolate crumble and a gold-plated peppercorn. Price tag: 250 Swiss francs ($262).

The luxury street-food item is made by a small Zurich company, which tours markets with it, according to newspaper Blick.

Meat prices in Switzerland are traditionally much higher than in the rest of Europe -- even a regular hot dog at the Lucerne market will set you back about 10 francs. This means Swiss often shop for groceries across the border to take advantage of cheaper products in neighboring countries and the high cost has also led to some spectacular smuggling cases.

Gourmands that are willing to shell out 250 francs, will definitely need patience: The delicacy is always made to order and the average wait time is 40 minutes.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.