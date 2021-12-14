(Bloomberg) -- Volcafe Ltd., one of the world’s top coffee traders, named new leaders for its businesses in Vietnam and Uganda.

Juan Jose Suelves will head the Swiss trader’s office in Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of the robusta coffee variety, according to a memo sent to clients and seen by Bloomberg. He replaces Jeremy Mpalampa, who will lead the company’s business in Uganda. Volcafe confirmed the appointments.

The changes at Volcafe come as the coffee industry faces a difficult year, plagued by supply-chain disruptions and extreme weather in key producing nations. It also adds to a string of hires and changes in recent years at the coffee unit of trader ED&F Man Holdings Ltd.

Suelves, who headed Volcafe’s business in Tanzania, will take up his new role in the first quarter, according to the memo. Mpalampa will transfer to Uganda in the first half of the year after delivering “sound profitability” during his time in Vietnam, according to Volcafe Managing Director Trishul Mandana.

Jonny Rowland, assistant general manager for Uganda, will leave his position at the end of the year, according to the memo.

