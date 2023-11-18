(Bloomberg) -- The leak of confidential Covid-19 data to Switzerland’s biggest tabloid from the office of President Alain Berset undermined confidence in the government, a parliamentary oversight committee concluded.

The subsequent deletion of some emails and a lack of full access to others meant a definitive review was impossible, the committee said in a statement late Friday. However, it was clear that a number of media outlets received restricted reports on the pandemic with “particular frequency” and that the head of publisher Ringier, which publishes Blick, received one document marked confidential from the former head of the Swiss Health Ministry.

“All members of the Federal Council interviewed stressed that their department had applied (or applies) a zero-tolerance policy regarding indiscretions,” the committee concluded. That makes the “massive dissemination” of information considered confidentia all the more surprising, the committee said.

Read more: Swiss Covid Leaks Probe Deepens Woes for Country’s President

Berset was health minister during the pandemic and in 2023 has also held the role of president as part of Switzerand’s rotating presidency. The scandal exploded in January, shortly after he’d taken over the leadership role, and prompted calls for him to resign.

The report didn’t name Berset or any other government officials, and he has previously said he had no knowledge of the leaks.

The Health Ministry responded to the report with a statement on Saturday saying that despite the analysis of over 10,000 ministry emails over a period of more than two years, “there is no evidence that the information received therein led to advance reporting on confidential Federal Council business.”

It continued that “there are no elements that support the thesis” that the information from the ministry’s former communications chief led to reporting ahead of government statements, or that “indiscretions were ordered by the head of the department or that he had knowledge of them.”

The Federal Council has “so far failed to manage the problems of leaks more effectively,” the committee concluded. It’s making nine recommendations for improvements that the government has until February to respond to.

(Adds Health Ministry’s comment from sixth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.