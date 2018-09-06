(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s economy is showing little sign of taking a hit from the mounting global trade dispute, with growth so far this year coming in far ahead of expectations.

The economy expanded 0.7 percent in the three months through June, beating the 0.5 percent median forecast of economists in a survey. The first-quarter was revised up to 1 percent.

The latest figures mark a fifth straight quarter of “above-average” growth, Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Thursday. After weakness earlier this year, exports bounced back with an increase of 2.6 percent, and the office said that “so far, the international trade dispute has had hardly any impact.’’

Switzerland, whose export-oriented businesses have long suffered due to the strength of the franc, has benefited from stronger demand internationally over the past year. There’s still a chance that a worsening of trade tensions and a continued appreciation of the currency throw a spanner in the works. Already, market jitters related to Turkey and Italy have sent the franc higher, reversing the trend seen until earlier this year.

The franc appreciated on Thursday to break through 1.13 versus the euro again. At 8:05 a.m. Zurich time, it was up 0.2 percent to 1.12807, close to the strongest since July 2017.

“Manufacturing provided the most substantial boost to growth,” SECO said. “The sector continued its unbroken positive development over the previous quarters, underpinned by robust foreign demand and the favorable exchange rate movements compared to recent years.”

Equipment investment fell 0.3 percent in the quarter and government spending expanded 0.1 percent.

The Swiss National Bank forecasts GDP growth of around 2 percent this year, which would be the strongest since 2014. Yet with franc now strengthening again, it’s unlikely to start raising interest rates from a record-low for some time.

Switzerland’s machine, electrical and metals industry has in the past complained vigorously about the strength of the franc, which 30 percent stronger versus the euro since before the financial crisis.

But the sector appears to have turned the corner. New orders surged almost 25 percent in the second quarter and industry body Swissmem expects the upward trend to continue over the next year. The purchasing managers index for manufacturing, near a record high in August, also suggests the transatlantic trade dispute has yet to leave any scars.

