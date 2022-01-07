(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss expect a vote to protect children and young adults from tobacco advertising to pass next month.

About two-thirds of respondents say the popular initiative will be accepted, according to a poll for national broadcaster SRG. Still, the pollsters say the Feb. 13 vote is too close to call but it’s leaning toward approval. Voters expect a separate measure to ban animal testing won’t pass.

Switzerland has strong ties to the tobacco industry. Japan Tobacco International has its international headquarters there, while Philip Morris International Inc. has a global research facility.

Unlike in many other developed countries, tobacco advertising is still allowed, albeit with some restrictions. The initiative aims to ban ads anywhere children and adolescents might see them, for example in the press, at kiosks, or events. The same rules would apply to electronic cigarettes.

Both government and parliament are opposed to the initiative, saying it’s too far reaching. They have come up with an indirect counter proposal.

Also on the ballot is an initiative to ban all animal and human experiments, which would also prohibit the import of products that have been developed using animal testing. Two-thirds of Swiss voters expect the measure to fail.

The government is against the initiative, arguing that a ban would put Switzerland -- home to companies including Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG -- at a disadvantage. Switzerland already has strict laws on animal testing.

Also on the ballot next month:

Amending stamp duties (Too close to call.) The government wants to abolish the 1% tax a company pays when it raises more than 1 million francs of capital

A set of measures to benefit the media (Likely to pass)

