(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is modifying its job furlough program, taking into account the persistence of the pandemic that has forced a renewed closure of shops and restaurants.

The government in Bern said on Wednesday it wanted to reduce the hurdles for companies claiming compensation for idle workers, in a bid to ensure they have enough liquidity and prevent a rise in unemployment.

The changes include scrapping the maximum time limit a company can participate in the program and the grace period before affected businesses can apply. Apprentices and workers on fixed-term contracts will also be included in the furlough program, according to a statement.

Furlough programs, where the state reimburses companies for workers’ salaries during recessions, are common across Europe. They’ve been credited with preventing the pandemic-induced surge in unemployment seen in the U.S. earlier this year.

