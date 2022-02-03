(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland wants to speed up approval times and cut red tape for hydroelectric-and wind-energy projects.

The government will propose new rules and regulations to simplify the procedure for hydro, wind as well as solar projects and installations, while still maintaining environmental protections.

Some projects can take more than 20 years from project design to implementation, and that is too long, the government said.

Thanks to hydroelectric dams, Switzerland produces enough power for homes and businesses in the summer but must import electricity in the winter. Hydroelectric power accounts for about 57% of the country’s energy needs, according to the federal government.

Read more: Switzerland Considers New Hydro Dams Amid Europe Power Crunch

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.