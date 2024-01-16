(Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said she’d support giving the Swiss financial regulator the power to fine banks, a step that would bring the country into line with other major financial centers.

“I’m in favor of that,” Keller-Sutter said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua in Davos on Tuesday. “But it’s too easy to say that if they can fine banks this solves the problem. The Credit Suisse crisis was a singular phenomenon, it wasn’t a systemic crisis of the financial market, it was a crisis of confidence.”

Switzerland is practically alone among top banking hubs in that its authorities cannot impose monetary penalties on institutions for misdeeds, having long taken a more consensual approach to enforcing the rules. The crisis around Credit Suisse and its emergency takeover by UBS Group AG last year has however given fresh impetus to beef up the nation’s oversight toolkit.

Read More: Swiss Expert Group Says Finma Should Be Able to Fine Banks

Keller-Sutter referred to a government report on the crisis that’s due to be published in the spring as a point at which a new approach to regulation in the country would become clearer.

“We are evaluating the too-big-to-fail framework,” she said, referring to a set of rules laid down since the global financial crisis over a decade ago that were supposed to allow a major bank to be wound down without causing further turmoil. “There is also an international coordination that is necessary, because Switzerland is an important financial center.”

The new size of the combined UBS-Credit Suisse group, over twice that of the Swiss economy, brings a need to recalibrate the country’s approach, Keller-Sutter said.

“We have to find solutions, between being more strict maybe, and on the other hand we want to remain competitive,” she said. “So this is quite a difficult task.”

