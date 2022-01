Swiss Franc Hits Strongest Versus Euro in More Than Six Years

(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss franc rose to the highest level against the euro in more than six years Monday, amid broad declines in the common currency.

The franc climbed 0.2% to 1.0326 per euro, a level last seen in June 2015. It has rallied 0.8% against the common currency in the past month, the third-biggest gain among Group-of-10 peers.

