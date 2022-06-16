(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss franc surged by more than 2% against the euro, after the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hiked rates by 50 basis points in its first rate rise since 2007.

The euro-Swiss franc pair dropped by the most since the outcome of the Brexit referendum in June 2016, sinking to as low as 1.0169 francs. The Swiss National Bank also said more tightening may be needed, leading euro-area bonds to slide as money markets cranked up bets on rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

“The assumption the SNB would just follow the ECB step by step blown out the water there -- perhaps thanks to the strong ECB guidance on rates,” said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura. “Perhaps we’re in for a proper cycle from the SNB and not just following others.”

SNB Unexpectedly Raises Interest Rate By 50 Basis Points (1)

The SNB’s move comes just hours after the Federal Reserve moved to raise rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, its biggest increase since 1994. The Bank of England is also set to deliver a rate decision later Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.