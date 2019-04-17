(Bloomberg) -- GAM Holding AG said outflows slowed in the first quarter and it will complete the liquidation of its scandal-hit bond strategy by mid-July as the company seeks to move past its worst crisis in a decade.

The liquidation of funds linked to former bond fund manager Tim Haywood has led to the loss of $11 billion in assets for GAM and will be completed by mid-July, the Swiss asset manager said in a statement on Wednesday. The firm said it expects to make another distribution to investors over the next two weeks. Eight months after the scandal erupted last summer, the liquidation of Haywood’s Absolute Return fund has dragged beyond the company’s initial target of the first quarter of this year.

"While the investment performance over a three- and five-year period has improved, first quarter net flows continued to be impacted by ARBF-related matters," Chief Executive Officer David Jacob said in a statement. "Having now sold all but the final group of material assets and with an agreement in place which leads to the sale of them as well, we look forward to putting this difficult period behind us."

Jacob took over as acting CEO at the end of last year with GAM reeling from client withdrawals triggered by Haywood’s suspension -- he was later dismissed in February. Jacob has cut jobs and merged teams to slash costs, but his biggest challenge has been to stop clients from pulling more cash out of the firm’s funds.

The company reported net outflows of 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) in investment management, the unit that includes the funds that generates the bulk of GAM’s fees. Firm-wide assets under management rose by 5.2 billion francs to 137.4 billion francs as of the end of December.

Haywood’s ouster for “gross misconduct” capped a tumultuous period for the Swiss firm. Assets under management shrank by more than 26.5 billion francs over the whole of last year, the worst drop in a decade. GAM shares have continued to move downwards this year even as stocks of peers rebounded. The company is cutting 10 percent of its workforce and the board has proposed slashing the bonus pool for executives by almost two thirds. It has also proposed three new directors to the board.

Better flows may revive interest in a sale of the company. GAM has held informal talks with potential buyers for all or part of the business as it explores options to stabilize the firm, people familiar with the discussions said in October. But just two months later Jacob said he was focused on cleaning house.

