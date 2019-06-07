(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland sought to buy itself more time to solve an impasse with the European Union over a controversial treaty that has cast a shadow over its stock exchange.

Bern and Brussels have locked horns over a pact to replace the 120 bilateral accords that now govern relations between the two. The proposed framework deal is unpopular with the Swiss electorate, in part because of fears it’ll erode high local wages. But if it’s not accepted, Switzerland’s equity market is at risk of being cut off from the bloc’s investors.

The Swiss government said Friday that while its assessment of the draft agreement is “broadly positive,” it wants clarification on three points: worker and wage protection, state subsidies and matters related to immigration.

The Swiss bourse, Europe’s fourth largest, faces the prospect of being off limits to traders in the 28-nation bloc if it loses recognition under the EU’s MiFID II regime at the end of this month. Brussels has made any regulatory extension for the bourse contingent on progress on the political accord.

The EU’s proposed framework deal seeks to replace treaties on everything from agriculture to immigration and civil aviation. It is opposed both by the euro-skeptic political right and labor unions on the left. A recent poll showed two thirds of voters say the government shouldn’t sign it.

Top Destination

That’s even though the EU is Switzerland’s top destination for exports, and businesses say maintaining good, open ties with the bloc is economically vital. A survey published by business lobby economiesuisse in late May found firms backed the controversial proposal by a comfortable margin.

For a measure of what is at stake, about a third of trading in Swiss shares currently takes place within the EU and the rest in Switzerland, according to SIX Swiss Exchange AG Chairman Romeo Lacher. And the majority of the activity in Swiss shares on SIX comes from traders in the EU.

As a way to skirt the potential expiration of Switzerland’s equivalence under MiFID II, Bern has come up with a proposal to redirect dealing back to the country by prohibiting Swiss shares from being traded in the EU. But there’s no guarantee that Brussels would recognize it.

