(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government expects inflation to exceed the central bank’s goal in 2023 — reinforcing arguments for an interest-rate hike on Thursday.

Consumer prices will rise 2.2% this year, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, which draws up economic forecasts for the government, said Wednesday. That’s down from its June estimate of 2.3% but still above the top end of the Swiss National Bank’s 0%-2% target range.

SECO boosted its 2024 projection, however, to 1.9% from 1.5%. It predicted economic expansion, under its preferred measure, of 1.3% this year and 1.2% next.

“The economic risks are substantial,” SECO said in a statement. “The transmission of monetary-policy tightening to the real economy could also turn out to be stronger than currently assumed.”

The SNB is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 2% when it meets Thursday in Zurich, with most economists predicting borrowing costs will then be left at that level for about a year.

Some, though, say the central bank may skip a hike this week in favor of a later move, citing a recent retreat in inflation and the dangers to the economy from further tightening.

After expanding at an unexpectedly strong 0.9% at the start of the year, Swiss output stalled in the second quarter, as companies grappled with subdued foreign demand and a strong franc.

