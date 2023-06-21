(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Interior Minister Alain Berset said he will exit the government in December, when his one-year rotating presidency ends.

“After 20 intense years in federal politics, 12 of them in the Federal Council, and after dealing with the Covid crisis, the right moment for this step has come,” Berset said on Twitter on Wednesday. In a press conference in Bern he clarified that his departure shouldn’t be seen as a resignation, but simply as him leaving at the regular end of his term.

His exit will coincide with the start of a new legislative after October elections, which in turn means the executive — which Berset has been part of since 2012 — also starts a new term.

As interior minister, the 51-year-old Social Democrat navigated Switzerland through the Covid pandemic. A French-speaker born in Fribourg, he’s the longest serving member of government. He currently is also is Swiss president — an office that rotates every year and which Berset already held in 2018.

Switzerland’s executive isn’t made up of a coalition or an outright majority, but of seven ministers from the country’s four largest parties. Swiss government decisions are usually made by consensus, often also outside of party lines.

The Social Democrats are expected to retain the seat. Berset on Wednesday didn’t want to comment on who might succeed him.

His presidency this year was overshadowed by the so-called Covid-leaks probe, after his former press chief allegedly passed on confidential government information to the country’s biggest tabloid newspaper.

It’s the second resignation Berset’s party has had to handle in less than 12 months after long-serving minister Simonetta Sommaruga stepped down last November.

