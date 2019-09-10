(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

In Switzerland, the proportion of empty apartments and single family homes hit a two-decade high this year. With the central bank’s policy benchmark at -0.75%, yield-hungry investors have piled into the property market in a bid to compensate for meager returns elsewhere. That means excess supply in some areas and the Swiss National Bank has warned of a market correction.

