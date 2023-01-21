(Bloomberg) -- Swiss inflation may have peaked, but it’s too soon to swear off new interest rate hikes, Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan told Schweiz am Wochenende in an interview published Saturday.

“We assume that the peak of inflation is behind us, but the uncertainty is still there,” Jordan told the paper on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“If we look at our inflation forecast, we can see that inflationary pressures are still higher than we would like,” Jordan said. “We cannot, therefore, rule out having to further tighten monetary policy.”

Jordan said the SNB continues to monitor the appreciation of the Swiss franc against the euro but said the strength of the franc “is not too big a problem” for Swiss exporters.

The franc has retreated from its 2022 peak of 1.05 versus the euro in September and the currency pair returned to parity earlier this month.

