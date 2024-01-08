(Bloomberg) -- Swiss inflation accelerated more than anticipated in December, the likely start of a pickup that will see stronger price pressures over the next few months.

Consumer prices rose 1.7% from a year earlier, up from 1.4% in November, the Swiss statistics office said Monday. That was stronger than the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, which saw an uptick to 1.6%.

The quickening — which still keep inflation firmly within the Swiss National Bank’s target range — was mainly driven by higher costs for electricity, gas and housing rentals. The so-called core gauge, which strips out volatile elements like energy and food, inched up to 1.5%.

For the year, inflation averaged at 2.1%.

With rent hikes in progress after the key reference rate rose twice, electricity cost increasing and a boost in value-added tax in force since Jan. 1, inflation in Switzerland is set to stay somewhat faster. Economists and the central bank expect it to average 1.8% in the first quarter.

A dampening effect may come from Switzerland abolishing industrial tariffs. Also, the strong Swiss franc continues to shield the economy from importing higher price growth from elsewhere.

With inflation firmly within the central bank’s target range of between 0 and 2%, the SNB has held its key interest rate steady since September, and is seen kicking off cuts only in the second half of 2024. President Thomas Jordan said last month that “price stability is already ensured.”

While the quickening comes amid a wider European uptick, the reasons in Switzerland are different. In contrast to its major euro-area peers, the Swiss government largely skipped state support to easy high energy costs. The end of such subsidies are now ending, creating base effects that push up prices.

Data from the currency bloc last week showed that prices rose an annual 2.9% there. Based on the European Union’s harmonized measure, Swiss inflation was 2.1% in December.

