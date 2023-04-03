(Bloomberg) -- Swiss inflation slowed by more than expected last month, a move that still may not be enough to stop the central bank from raising interest rates again in June.

Consumer prices increased 2.9% in March from a year ago, the Federal Statistics Office said Monday. That’s below the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey, which predicted a slowdown to 3.2%. The easing was primarily due to the costs of fuel, fruit and some accommodation.

Core inflation, which strips out elements like energy and food, slowed to 2.2%.

Headline inflation has now exceeded the Swiss National Bank’s 2% ceiling for more than a year — despite being Europe’s lowest. The central bank already predicted that consumer-price growth will stay elevated, with its March forecast showing it at 2% or higher through 2025.

Just two weeks ago, officials led by President Thomas Jordan pushed through another 50 basis-point hike, defying global market jitters in the wake of a government-brokered takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG.

With very tight labor market, Switzerland runs a particular danger of rising prices pushing up wages. An SNB survey of more than 200 company representatives published last week showed that almost half of them described their staffing levels as too low for comfort.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby and Kristian Siedenburg.

