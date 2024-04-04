(Bloomberg) -- Swiss inflation unexpectedly eased — vindicating the central bank’s surprise interest-rate cut last month and suggesting more might be coming.

Consumer prices rose 1% from a year ago in March, the statistics office said Thursday. That’s the lowest reading in 2 1/2 years. Economists had predicted an acceleration to 1.3%.

The Swiss National Bank wrong-footed investors last month by reducing its key rate. It was the first such step by a Group-of-10 central bank since the global inflation shock, with outgoing President Thomas Jordan saying he sees “very little risk” that price gains will rebound past the 2% upper end of the institution’s target range.

Still, in its most recent forecast the central bank had projected a slight quickening in inflation over the second and third quarters. According to economists, this is mainly due to rent hikes.

The Swiss franc fell to the weakest level against the euro since June after the data. It has weakened almost 1% since last month’s surprise rate cut, extending the biggest depreciation among G-10 peers.

It was trading 0.6% weaker at around 0.98 per euro as of 9:48 a.m. in Zurich.

“The decline of the inflation rate is surprising as the exchange rate depreciated in the last few months,” said Karsten Junius, chief economist and head of economic and strategy research at Bank J. Safra Sarasin in Zurich. “It makes another rate cut in June and September extremely likely. It confirms that risks to the inflation target are on both sides of the corridor, and that further rate cuts are needed to balance these risks.”

The March slowdown in Swiss inflation was primarily due to holiday lets, cars and private means of transportation, according to the statistics office. The so-called core gauge, which strips out volatile elements like energy and food, also decreased.

“The decline was broad-based, meaning that inflationary pressures are falling faster than expected in Switzerland,” said Maxime Botteron, an economist with UBS Group AG in Zurich. “That said, the impact on the monetary policy outlook should be limited. We still expect the SNB to lower its policy rate by 25 basis points both in June and September.”

SNB Vice President Martin Schlegel said last month that almost all of Switzerland’s consumer-price growth is due to rising prices for services. Still, he maintains that price stability is ensured over the medium term.

Data from the surrounding euro area showed prices there rose an annual 2.4% last month. Based on the European Union’s harmonized measure, Switzerland’s gauge came in at 1.1%.

