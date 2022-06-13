(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss investor who once was a driving force behind the creation of the country’s biggest bank, UBS Group AG, has sold a majority stake in the lender he founded, BZ Bank.

Martin Ebner sold a 70%-stake in BZ Bank to Graubuendner Kantonalbank, the latter said in a press release on Monday. GKB didn’t disclose a price and only said it would use existing funds to pay for the deal.

Ebner was a major driver of corporate change in Switzerland during the decade leading up to the dotcom bust in the early 2000s. His first major coup came in 1995 when Union Bank of Switzerland ousted chief executive Robert Studer after Ebner had criticized him for years. Two years later, the lender’s new management merged with Swiss Bank Corp. to form what was then the world’s second-largest bank by assets.

Ebner also was behind the 1999 purchase by industrial company Linde AG of Swedish rival Aga AB for $4.1 billion. One of Ebner’s funds, Gas Vision AG, owned about a quarter of Aga’s shares.

The former Bank Vontobel AG analyst set up his investment company with a 7 million-Swiss-franc loan in 1985 and proceeded to make money by buying big stakes in corporations and then using an activist approach to boost their share prices. Toward the end of the 1990s, he became a champion of small investors as he traveled through the countryside wearing a bow tie, short-sleeved shirt and a baseball cap with the BZ logo to promote stocks to average Swiss.

His strategy worked during the bull market but it fell apart when markets collapsed after 2001.

Though Ebner’s role in Swiss corporate circles is much smaller now, he’s still a key investor in several companies headquartered in the country including software specialist Temenos AG, which has recently been approached by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo about a potential takeover, Bloomberg has reported.

