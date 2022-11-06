(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is experiencing a severe labor shortage that’s only going to get worse as more workers retire, the nation’s top private employer told a newspaper.

Supermarket chain Migros now has 1,895 job openings, and the scarcity of workers for blue-collar jobs will be exacerbated in coming years, the company’s head of human resources said in an interview with Schweiz am Wochenende.

“There is a lack of people everywhere,” said Reto Parolini, manager of human resources. “Never before have so many professions been affected.”

The Swiss government has, for the first time since data collection began almost 20 years ago, reported more vacancies than unemployed people, according to the newspaper.

Switzerland’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 2.1% in September, according to official figures. That’s the second-lowest in Europe behind Norway.

Migros, which has 97,500 employees, is being hit particularly hard since the shortage is no longer confined to skilled workers.

“Three-quarters of our employees are blue-collar,” Parolini said.

The closely held company may reconsider its current retirement age of 64, and the issue will be on the agenda at its next board of trustees meeting, the newspaper reported.

