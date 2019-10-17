(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s exports of machinery dropped for a fifth straight quarter, a consequence of the trade war-induced global slowdown and the upheaval in Germany’s automobile industry.

Machine and electronics exports dropped by 2.2% in real terms during the three months through September, customs office data showed on Thursday. The outcome is another signal that the Swiss economic momentum is set to lose pace.

As a small, open economy, Switzerland is prone to fallout from troubles elsewhere as well as the strength of the currency, which gets bid up by investors at times of heightened uncertainty.

With trade wars clouding the outlook, the International Monetary Fund said this week that world growth was on track for the weakest expansion since 2009. The Swiss mechanical and electrical engineering industries have flagged a drop in orders.

